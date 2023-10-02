Online fraud can cost you more than money

Online fraud is a pervasive and constantly evolving threat that affects individuals and organizations worldwide. Online fraudsters often leverage the anonymity and convenience of the internet to exploit vulnerabilities, manipulate victims, and conceal their true identities. Their fraudulent activities may result in financial losses, reputational damage, or privacy breaches for those who fall prey to their schemes.
In this Help Net Security round-up, cybersecurity experts talk about online fraud and damaging effects it has on individuals and organizations.
Completed videos
- Lynn Marks, Senior Product Manager at Imperva, discusses how organizations need to prepare for fraudulent Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) activity.
- Will LaSala, Field CTO, OneSpan, talks about the dangers of identity fraud and how these attacks prey on our ability to trust people.
- André Ferraz, CEO at Incognia, talks about the impact of location-based fraud, which is more prevalent than one would imagine, and it impacts different industries in many different ways.
- Ari Jacoby, CEO at Deduce, discusses how cybercriminals see times of downturn as an opening to exploit potential vulnerabilities.