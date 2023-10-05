High-business-impact outages are incredibly expensive

In this Help Net Security video, Peter Pezaris, Chief Strategy and Design Officer at New Relic, discusses observability adoption and how full-stack observability leads to better service-level metrics, such as fewer, shorter outages and lower outage costs.

32% of respondents to a recent New Relic survey said critical business app outages cost more than $500K per hour of downtime. Respondents report a median annual outage cost of $7.75 million. Those with full-stack observability experience a median outage cost 59% lower than those without full-stack observability.