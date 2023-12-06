Why zero-trust segmentation is critical for cloud resilience

Nearly all organizations rely on the cloud to store sensitive data and run critical systems. But for many, cloud security hasn’t kept up. 93% agree that zero-trust segmentation is essential to their cloud security strategy.

In this Help Net Security video, John Kindervag, zero trust creator and Chief Evangelist at Illumio, discusses how organizations need modern security approaches that offer them real-time visibility and containment by default to mitigate risk and optimize opportunities afforded by the cloud.