New insights into the global industrial cybersecurity landscape

In this Help Net Security video, William Noto, VP and Industry Principal for Claroty, discusses their recent global survey of 1,100 IT and OT security professionals who work in critical infrastructure sectors.

When it comes to ransomware attacks, the impact on OT environments is catching up to the impact on IT environments, according to Claroty. Of the 75% of respondents whose organizations were targeted by ransomware attacks in the past year, 69% paid the ransom, and more than half (54%) of those who paid the ransom suffered financial ramifications of $100,000 or more.

The pressure to combat increased threats and financial loss comes as new technologies are integrated into OT environments. For example, 61% of respondents currently utilize security tools that leverage generative AI, and an alarming 47% say that it raises security concerns.