The power of basics in 2024’s cybersecurity strategies
In this Help Net Security video, Nick Carroll, Cyber Incident Response Manager at Raytheon, discusses how while organizations will be challenged to strengthen their defenses faster than cyber threats are evolving, this ‘come from behind’ rush to keep pace with attackers can often lead to the harmful practice of organizations skipping the foundational basics of cyber defense and failing to establish a general sense of cyber awareness within the business.