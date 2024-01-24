Why resilience leaders must prepare for polycrises
In this Help Net Security video, Frank Shultz, CEO of Infinite Blue, discusses how more frequent and severe disruptions and our increasingly interconnected world collide to create a new threat for resilience leaders to manage: polycrises.
These multiple concurrent or cascading incidents bring a ripple effect that could impact every industry, organization, and individual.
In a study by Infinite Blue, 68% of resilience leaders predict more disruptions in the next two years compared to the past. The survey also revealed that 45% believe their programs help them foresee the effects of incidents before they happen.