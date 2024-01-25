In 2024, AI and ML shift from flashy to functional

AI and ML deserve the hype they get, but the focus can’t always be on the glitz. As these advances to deliver real benefits, there’s a slew of more mundane actions that have to be taken—and in 2024, this is where we’ll see some of the most exciting moves.

In this Help Net Security video, George Tziahanas, AGC and VP of Compliance at Archive360, identifies core areas that may not have received enough attention yet, but likely will in the months ahead.