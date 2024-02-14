How to take control of personal data

Cybercriminals increasingly use open-source intelligence (OSINT) to craft convincing backstories, often by mining social media profiles for details on a target’s profession, interests, and routines. Armed with these personal insights, these malicious actors leverage chatbots to compose highly persuasive messages. Additionally, they utilize AI software to assist in creating effective payloads and accelerate their distribution.

In this Help Net Security video, James Dyer, Threat Intelligence Lead at Egress, talks about how we can better protect ourselves from being victims of cybercrime.