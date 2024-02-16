New infosec products of the week: February 16, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Appdome, Center for Internet Security, Cyberhaven, LOKKER, Sumsub, and CompliancePro Solutions.

CIS ESS Mobile offers visibility into blind spots on mobile devices

CIS ESS Mobile equips security teams with automated threat protection through endpoint detection and response (EDR) that blocks malicious phishing links, identifies vulnerable devices, and detects malicious and unwanted activity on business-critical mobile apps.

Sumsub Deepfake Detection combats AI-driven identity fraud

Unlike methods that focus on detecting deepfakes within static images or recorded videos, Sumsub’s new solution operates in real-time during video interviews, further securing the identification process. The enhanced deepfake detection technology is designed to identify and thwart fraudsters attempting to manipulate real-time video interviews for malicious purposes.

LOKKER introduces a feature to notify users if their website breaches various privacy laws

LOKKER now gives companies a solution to monitor and remediate potential web privacy and compliance violations such as HIPAA, the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA) and state wiretapping laws across their portfolio of websites.

Appdome unveils Geo Compliance suite to thwart spoofing and enhance mobile app security

The new Geo Compliance features can be combined with any of the 300+ mobile app defenses in mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, MOBILEBot Defense, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation, and more in Android and iOS apps. All features are fully automated and built on-demand in the language of the mobile app by the Appdome platform, inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline.

Cyberhaven Linea AI protects vital corporate data

Unlike traditional data security measures, Linea AI builds a nuanced understanding of how people and teams operate. It mimics the highest level of human analytical insight with the added advantages of unfaltering focus, zero bias, and the capability to operate at an unprecedented scale. This innovative approach allows Linea AI to detect data risks that traditional security tools would miss due to false positives.

CPS Insights helps organizations analyze and visualize their healthcare privacy data

As a new add-on module to the CompliancePro Privacy Program Management platform, CPS Insights is a vital analytics and visualization tool for operational reporting needs. CPS Insights helps organizations efficiently analyze data and identify trends for privacy program management, providing clear visualization on a wide variety of metrics and data elements.