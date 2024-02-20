Critical ConnectWise ScreenConnect vulnerabilities fixed, patch ASAP!

ConnectWise has fixed two vulnerabilities in ScreenConnect that could allow attackers to execute remote code or directly impact confidential data or critical systems.

“There is no evidence that these vulnerabilities have been exploited in the wild, but immediate action must be taken by on-premise partners to address these identified security risks,” the company said.

About ConnectWise ScreenConnect

ConnectWise ScreenConnect (formerly ConnectWise Control, before the latest change to the original name) is a remote desktop software solution popular with managed services providers and businesses they offer services to, as well as help desk teams.

The product is offered as cloud-hosted software-as-a-service or can be deployed by organizations as a self-hosted server application (either in the cloud or on-premises). When users require remote assistance, they are instructed to join a session by visiting an URL and downloading client software.

ConnectWise ScreenConnect is also popular tech support scammers and other cyber criminals, including ransomware gangs.

In late 2022, ConnectWise disabled the customization feature for trial accounts for the cloud-hosted service, to prevent scammers from creating branded support portals and trick employees into joining a malicious remote access session.

About the vulnerabilities

The two vulnerabilities – currently without a CVE number – affect ScreenConnect 23.9.7 and prior and are categorized as:

They were reported on February 13, 2024 through the company’s vulnerability disclosure channel.

Even though there is currently no evidence that these vulnerabilities have been exploited, ConnectWise says they are at a higher risk of being targeted by exploits.

“Partners that are self-hosted or on-premise need to update their servers to version 23.9.8 immediately to apply a patch,” the company said.

“ConnectWise will also provide updated versions of releases 22.4 through 23.9.7 for the critical issue, but strongly recommend that partners update to ScreenConnect version 23.9.8.”