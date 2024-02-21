10 cybersecurity startups to watch in 2024

At Help Net Security, we’ve been following the cybersecurity business landscape closely for the past 25 years. Through our Industry News section, we’ve been tracking the pulse of the cybersecurity world, bringing you product news from companies worldwide.

Certain vendors have consistently managed to capture our attention. We decided to spotlight companies breaking new ground, attracting top talent, and leading innovation in key areas. We are focusing on those who are not just responding to current trends but are actively setting them.

Here’s our list of 10 companies with big plans.

USA, CEO: Alex Matrosov

Binarly’s objective is to create tools that assist their clients and partners secure their firmware supply chains. Using machine-learning techniques, Binary identifies known and unknown vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and malicious code in firmware and hardware components.

Funding

In June 2022, Binarly secured $3.6 million in seed funding from WestWave Capital and Acrobator Ventures. Cybersecurity leaders Michael Sutton, Thomas ‘Halvar Flake’ Dullien, Jamie Butler, Ryan Permeh, Bryson Bort, Pedram Amini, Chris Ueland, and David Mandel from Emerging Ventures also joined as investors.

USA, CEO: Kunal Agarwal

Dope Security disrupts the multi-billion dollar secure web gateway market by offering a secure web gateway solution that operates on an organization’s endpoints. The company considers this method more secure, faster, user-friendly, less likely to experience failures, and more respectful of user privacy.

Funding

In March 2023, the company closed a $16 million Series A funding round led by Google Ventures, with participation from Boldstart Ventures and Preface. The funding brings Dope Security’s total amount raised to $20 million.

France, CEO: Samuel Hassine

Filigran’s open-source eXtended Threat Management suite helps organizations understand the threat landscape, forecast and identify incidents, conduct stress tests, and formulate sustainable long-term cybersecurity plans. They are developing two products: OpenCTI (an eXtended Threat Knowledge platform) and OpenEx (an eXtended Threat Simulation platform).

Funding

In June 2023, Filigran raised €5 million in seed funding. This round was led by Moonfire, with contributions from Kima Ventures, Raise Sherpas, Motier Ventures, and Zebox Ventures.

Israel, CEO: Ian Amit

Gomboc has developed a deterministic AI engine that generates accurate and secure Infrastructure as Code. Updated every night, this engine maintains a current knowledge of major cloud service providers. Gomboc enables security teams to consistently apply cloud security policies, while allowing DevOps teams to implement remediations quickly.

Funding

In August 2023, Gomboc raised $5 million in a seed round led by Glilot Capital and Hetz Ventures, with participation from strategic angel investors.

Switzerland, CEO: David Haber

Lakera is dedicated to safeguarding the future of intelligent computing. They provide services that allow enterprises to concentrate on creating AI applications with a secure foundation. Collaborating with Fortune 500 companies, startups, and providers of foundation models, Lakera has also developed Gandalf, a popular AI security game that boasts millions of users.

Funding

In October 2023, Lakera raised $10 million in a funding round led by Redalpine Additional founders, like Inovia Capital and Fly Ventures, and industry expert angels, including the co-founders of Snyk and executives from Datadog, Hybris, and Palo Alto Networks, also participated.

France, CEO: Ahmed Achchak

Qevlar AI is dedicated to transforming the functionality of SOC teams. They utilize AI automation to enhance the capabilities of SOC teams to remove repetitive tasks and enable them to concentrate on critical aspects.

Funding

In November 2023, the company successfully raised €4.5 million in a Seed funding round led by EQT Ventures. This investment round features prominent individuals such as Olivier Pomel, the CEO of Datadog, Mehdi Ghissassi, Director of Product at Google DeepMind, and Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku.

Israel, CEO: Nadav Toledo

KTrust enhances DevSecOps capabilities by mastering Kubernetes attack flows, revealing new strategies, constantly verifying vulnerabilities, and automating countermeasures tailored to each ecosystem. Their Kubernetes-native Continuous Threat Exposure Management platform integrates CVEs and exclusive Kubernetes attack flows.

Funding

In February 2024, KTrust successfully raised $5.3 million in seed funding, with the investment round spearheaded by the venture capital firm, Awz Ventures.

Germany, CEO: Nils Karn

Mitigant offers a continuous security verification platform specifically designed for cloud-native infrastructures. Recognizing resilience as a key element in combating security issues, Mitigant employs security chaos engineering, a strategy that fosters a blend of security and resilience, addressing evolving cloud security challenges.

Funding

In December 2021, Mitigant received a 7-digit seed funding from three investors (High-Tech Grunderfonds, Brandenburg Kapital, adesso Ventures). In October 2022, they received €750,00 cybersecurity innovation grant from the German government.

Israel, CEO: Shahar Ben-Hador

Radiant Security, founded by experts from Imperva and Exabeam, provides an AI-driven co-pilot for Security Operations Centers, enhancing analyst efficiency, detecting more attacks, and significantly reducing response times. Easily integrated via API, it can reduce analyst workloads by up to 95%.

Funding

In November 2023, RadiantSecurity revealed a $15 million Series A funding round led by Next47. It saw participation from all previous investors such as Lightspeed Venture Partners, Acrew Capital, Uncorrelated Ventures, and Jibe Ventures, and also welcomed a new investor, General Advance.

UK, CEO: Haydn Brooks

Risk Ledger offers a set of tools for implementing a security-focused third-party risk management program throughout your supply chain. The platform shifts from traditional point-in-time evaluations to delivering real-time, actionable insights gathered directly from suppliers. This approach enables continuous identification, assessment, and management of third-party risks.

Funding

In November 2023, Risk Ledger revealed a Series A funding round of £6.25 million, increasing the company’s total capital raised to £9.8 million.