Inside the book: Androids – The Team That Built the Android Operating System

In 2004, Android was two people who wanted to build camera software but couldn’t get investors interested. Android is a large team at Google today, delivering an OS to over 3 billion devices worldwide.

In this Help Net Security video, Chet Haase discusses his new book – “Androids: The Team that Built the Android Operating System.” This is a first-hand chronological account of how the startup began, how the team came together, and how they built an operating system from the kernel level to its applications and everything in between.