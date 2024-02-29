BobTheSmuggler: Open-source tool for undetectable payload delivery

BobTheSmuggler is an open-source tool designed to easily compress, encrypt, and securely transport your payload. It basically enables you to hide a payload in plain sight.

BobTheSmuggler is helpful in phishing campaign assessments, data exfiltration exercises, and assumed breach scenarios.

Features

Hiding the payload inside images and calling it separately from a JavaScript code.

Using dynamic XOR encryption to hide the payloads. This helps bypass network firewalls and monitoring tools (including DLPs).

Keeping the HTML size to ~1KB. Easy for payload attachment. It can also be uploaded to CDN or another target server for quick transfer.

Using custom HTML templates to embed the payload inside.

“In many of my red team engagements, I encountered scenarios where I had to deliver a payload to the target, and due to a DLP or firewall rule, the payload delivery was blocked. I quickly opted for the HTML smuggling technique for payload delivery, but none of the publicly available tools had the feature to hide the payload inside PNG/GIF. Most tools would just base64 encode the binary and embed it inside the HTML file. Due to this reason, the HTML file size would increase to a few MBs. This file wouldn’t be ideal for sending as an email attachment due to size constraints, Harpreet Singh, the creator of BobTheSmuggler, told Help Net Security.

“With BobTheSmuggler, I was able to solve the problems I faced by hiding the payload inside image polyglots, calling the PNG/GIF files from remote (hence keeping the size minimal), and then evading DLPs & firewalls by adding dynamic XOR encryption to the payloads hidden inside the image. Simple Javascript code would download the PNG/GIF file from the server, save it in the cache, and then do its magic with HTML smuggling,” Singh added.

The tool currently support the following payload Delivery Chains:

.EXE/.DLL –> .7z/.Zip (Password Protected) –> .JS –> .HTML

.EXE/.DLL –> .7z/.Zip (Password Protected) –> .JS –> .SVG –> .HTML

.EXE/.DLL –> .7z/.Zip (Password Protected) –> .PNG/.GIF –> .JS –> .HTML

.EXE/.DLL –> .7z/.Zip (Password Protected) –> .PNG/.GIF –> JS –> .SVG –> .HTML

Future plans

“I want to add more features to make it more useful, and I welcome all the suggestions and feedback I can get to make this tool successful,” Singh added.

Some of the things he would like to add are:

Adding more image polyglots. (maybe ICO, JPG file formats).

Adding different file extensions such as PDFs, DOCs, etc.

Adding EML file support to make a more stealthy approach for payload delivery via attachment.

BobTheSmuggler is available for free on GitHub.

