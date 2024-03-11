Insider threats can damage even the most secure organizations

Insider threats encompass both intentional and unintentional actions. Some insiders may maliciously exploit their access for personal gain, espionage, or sabotage, while others may inadvertently compromise security protocols due to negligence, lack of awareness, or coercion.

Consequently, the challenge for organizations is not only to detect and mitigate malicious insider activities but also to cultivate a culture of security awareness and proactive risk management across all levels of the workforce.

In this round-up from Help Net Security, cybersecurity experts provide invaluable insights into the diverse spectrum of insider threats.

Complete videos

Nick Tausek, Lead Security Automation Architect at Swimlane, talks about how with the stress, anxiety, frustration, and unknown of what lies ahead for these suddenly unemployed workers, organizations need to prepare themselves for insider threats.

Andrew Hollister, CISO at LogRhythm, discusses how organizations focus their threat detection and prevention strategies on external actors. Still, internal threats can cause just as much harm.

John Morello, CTO of Gutsy, discusses the often-overlooked aspect of cybersecurity – the offboarding process.