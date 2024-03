Even with the best-of-the-best tools and tech stack monitoring vulnerabilities, every security executive and GRC leader should still have some layer of paranoia. If they don’t, that’s a huge issue.

In this Help Net Security video, Shrav Mehta, CEO at Secureframe, talks about security best practices for GRC teams, highlights areas that security learners should pay close attention to, and discusses how security leaders can automate specific processes.