Why AI forensics matters now

In this Help Net Security video, Sylvia Acevedo, who serves on the Boards of Qualcomm and Credo, discusses why companies should invest in forensic capabilities and why forensics will be such an important topic as AI continues to be integrated into infrastructures and workflows.

In an era where AI is becoming increasingly integral to business operations, the lack of comprehensive education and training in AI forensics poses a significant threat. This gap leaves organizations vulnerable to cyber threats and hampers their ability to effectively leverage AI technologies.

Not only does forensics within your systems help you understand the who, what, where, when, and why of any breach or incident within AI use for your business, but it also helps you measure and understand the risk to implement better policies and practices to mitigate further risk.