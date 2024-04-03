Human risk is the top cyber threat for IT teams

After another year rife with cybercrime, IT and cyber leaders are confronted with a new reality. AI and deepfakes can trick even the most well-trained employee, and executing a strong cyber defense is more important than ever.

In this Help Net Security video, Julian Martin, VP of Technology Alliances at Mimecast, discusses the Mimecast 2024 State of Email and Collaboration Security report.

The report shows that human risk remains the primary driver of cyber incidents and highlights gaps in how IT leaders protect their companies and equip employees with the right tools.