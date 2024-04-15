Expand your library with these cybersecurity books
In this Help Net Security video round-up, authors discuss their cybersecurity books and provide an inside look at each title.
Complete videos
- George Finney, CSO at Southern Methodist University, talks about his book – “Project Zero Trust: A Story about a Strategy for Aligning Security and the Business“.
- Eric Leblond, CTO at Stamus Networks, talks about The Security Analyst’s Guide to Suricata, a book he co-wrote with Peter Manev.
- Adam Shostack, the author of “Threat Modeling: Designing for Security”, and the co-author of “The New School of Information Security”, talks about his book – “Threats: What Every Engineer Should Learn From Star Wars”.
- Mikko Hypponen, Chief Research Officer at WithSecure, talks about his book – If It’s Smart, It’s Vulnerable, which explores the transformative potential of the future of the internet, as well as those things that threaten its continued existence: government surveillance, censorship, organized crime, and more.
- Cybersecurity entrepreneur, founder, innovator, and investor William Lin discusses his book – The VC Field Guide.
- Rick Howard, CSO of N2K, Chief Analyst, and Senior Fellow at the Cyberwire, discusses his book – Cybersecurity First Principles: A Reboot of Strategy and Tactics.
- Thomas Roccia, Senior Security Researcher, discusses his book – Visual Threat Intelligence.
