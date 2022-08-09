Introducing the book: If It’s Smart, It’s Vulnerable

All our devices and gadgets are going online, just like our computers did. But once we’ve successfully connected our devices to the internet, do we have any hope of keeping them, and ourselves, safe from the dangers that lurk beneath the digital waters?

In this Help Net Security video interview, Mikko Hypponen, Chief Research Officer at WithSecure, talks about his new book – If It’s Smart, It’s Vulnerable, which explores the transformative potential of the future of the internet, as well as those things that threaten its continued existence: government surveillance, censorship, organized crime, and more.