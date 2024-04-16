Vercara UltraEdge offers protection against internet-based threats

Vercara launched UltraEdge, a comprehensive edge platform that includes an innovative Content Delivery Network (CDN), integrated application security, and edge compute.

Powered by Edgio and supported through Vercara’s Security Operations Center (SOC), UltraEdge speeds up time to market for new applications, supercharges application performance, and safeguards your application environment from internet-based threats, ensuring an optimal online experience.

Speed and security are key to improving the online customer experience – and ultimately to increasing engagement and revenue. Research shows that 40% of users will leave a website if it takes more than three seconds to load, and 88% of consumers won’t return to a website after a bad experience. Additionally, recent Vercara research found that 75% of consumers would sever ties with a brand that experienced an impactful cyber incident.

With the launch of UltraEdge, Vercara is meeting customer demand for fast and secure web experiences that improve business results. UltraEdge makes it easy to quickly create and deploy websites that stand out in today’s crowded digital landscape. It accelerates every interaction while supporting composable site hosting and development tools.

It also ensures websites and apps are always accessible and secure with essential security applications layered to protect against a wide range of threats including DDoS attacks, OWASP top 10 and vulnerability-based threats to applications and APIs, and fraudulent activities from malicious bots. SOC security experts are available 24/7/365 to assist with on-boarding questions, escalations, and configuration assistance.

“In the extremely competitive web application landscape, it’s critical for businesses to keep application environments available, performant, and secure to mitigate any impact to their reputations and revenues,” said Carlos Morales, SVP of Solutions at Vercara. “With UltraEdge, we’re thrilled to be able to offer easy-to-use workflows and developer tools to empower companies of all sizes to deliver an unmatched combination of web performance and security for all digital assets.”

“As a 20-year veteran of the space, Edgio has been a pioneer in content delivery, edge compute, and security technologies, enabling our customers to deliver sub-second web applications to users anywhere in the world, and protecting them with proven security capabilities. We are delighted to combine our platform with Vercara’s best-in-class DNS and network security solutions to keep high-stakes web properties secure against all internet-based threats,” said Richard Yew, Head of Security Product at Edgio.

UltraEdge is available in three holistic packages – Professional, Enterprise, and Premier – all of which deliver world-class capabilities centered around an industry-leading CDN. Key benefits include:

Improved user engagement and satisfaction powered by an industry-leading web CDN.

Ability to create and deploy stand-out, high-performance websites quickly with advanced site hosting and development tools.

Built-in application DDoS, WAF, bot management and API security, along with 24/7 SOC support that ensures availability and protects websites, web applications, and infrastructure.

All capabilities delivered with one predictable, consistent price – eliminating surprise charges due to CDN load or unexpected security events.

UltraEdge can be combined with Vercara’s UltraDNS and UltraDNS for authoritative managed DNS, UltraDDoS Protect for infrastructure DDoS protection, and UltraDDR protective DNS for user threat prevention.