The key pillars of domain security

From branded emails and marketing campaigns to critical protocols, internal portals, and internet traffic, domains are central to digital enterprise operations. They are constantly created for new assets and initiatives.

In this Help Net Security video, Mark Flegg, Global Director of Security Services at CSC, discusses how CISOs often don’t view domains as a foundational component in their security starter plans. This is evidenced by a general lack of awareness of how many digital domain connections they have and how many connections are created daily.

This oversight leaves plenty of room for cybercriminals to hijack the domains and reputation of trusted brands for their malicious purposes.