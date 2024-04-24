The relationship between cybersecurity and work tech innovation

As organizations navigate the complexities of hybrid work arrangements and the gradual return to the office, the cybersecurity threat landscape has become increasingly challenging, with issues such as the proliferation of personal devices, the expansion of remote access points, and the potential for security gaps between in-office and remote environments.

Issues such as the proliferation of personal devices, the expansion of remote access points, and the potential for security gaps between in-office and remote environments have compounded these challenges.

In this Help Net Security video, Cormac Twomey, CTO at Envoy, discusses the symbiotic relationship between work tech innovation and cybersecurity. He shares insights into navigating the complexities of hybrid work arrangements while prioritizing cybersecurity best practices and offering actionable strategies for increasing security.