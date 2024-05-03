New infosec products of the week: May 3, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Appdome, Cybersixgill, Proofpoint, Secure Code Warrior, Snyk, and Synopsys.

Cybersixgill Third-Party Intelligence module identifies potential supply chain risks

The Third-Party Intelligence module combines vendor-specific cyber threat intelligence (CTI) with cybersecurity posture data from suppliers’ tech environments, exposing a critical blind spot for security teams. With this intelligence, threat analysts and security operations teams can identify threats from the supply chain and expand their threat exposure management efforts.

Synopsys Polaris Assist automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks for security and development teams

Polaris Assist combines Large Language Model (LLM) technology with Synopsys’ application security knowledge and intelligence – including coding patterns, vulnerability detection rules, and Black Duck’s vast open source knowledge base – to provide security and development teams with easy-to-understand summaries of detected vulnerabilities, AI-generated code fix recommendations, and other insights to help them build more secure software faster.

Snyk AppRisk Pro leverages AI and third-party integrations for faster risk mitigation

Snyk AppRisk Pro creates a holistic understanding of application risk, equipping AppSec teams with context based on how the application was built, the code it contains, its impact on the organization’s business, and team responsibilities.

Secure Code Warrior SCW Trust Score quantifies the security posture of developer teams

Secure Code Warrior unveiled SCW Trust Score, a benchmark that quantifies the security posture of organizations’ developer teams. SCW Trust Score provides a vital baseline of the impact of their learning programs, assesses its effectiveness, and enables security, developer and engineering teams to more effectively collaborate and recalibrate skills training.

Proofpoint DLP Transform secures data moving to ChatGPT, copilots, and other GenAI tools

DLP Transform brings together a cloud-native architecture that analyzes user behavior and content understanding to assess and protect against data risk across channels. This enables organizations to consolidate their DLP point solutions, their insider risk tools, and their cloud DLP or CASB into a single architecture, agent and interface, adding capabilities and channel coverage as their data loss and insider risk programs mature.

Appdome launches MobileEDR, merging MTD and EDR to protect enterprise mobile apps

The Appdome MobileEDR is an in-app mobile EDR and MTD solution coded into enterprise mobile applications by Appdome’s patented no-code, unified mobile app defense platform. By delivering the needed device inspection, threat detection and telemetry capabilities in the mobile app itself, Appdome provides continuous and comprehensive monitoring of Android and iOS devices, including mobile smartphones, embedded apps, VR apps, and wearable apps.