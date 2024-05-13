How AI affects vulnerability management in open-source software

In this Help Net Security video, Itamar Sher, CEO of Seal Security, discusses how AI affects the risk and operational aspects of managing vulnerabilities in open-source software.

One of the core issues around open-source vulnerability patch management has been the coupling between security patches and other code changes. The result is that developers cannot apply security patches immediately, as they risk breaking their code because of changes unrelated to security fixes. This causes a significant delay and reduction in developers’ patching capacity.