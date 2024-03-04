Enhancing security through proactive patch management
Despite its importance, patching can be challenging for organizations due to factors such as the sheer volume of patches released by software vendors, compatibility issues with existing systems, and the need to balance security with operational continuity.
To ensure effective patch management, organizations should establish clear policies and procedures for patching, automate patch deployment where possible, regularly scan for vulnerabilities, prioritize patches based on risk, and conduct thorough testing before deployment.
In this round-up from Help Net Security, cybersecurity experts address various aspects related to software vulnerabilities and patching practices.
Complete videos
- Graham Brooks, a Senior Security Solutions Architect at Syxsense, provides an overview of 2022 patching challenges, looks at some of the technology and tool advancements (like automation, integrations, and ML/AI), and provides predictions about what we might see across the patching landscape in 2023.
- Mitja Kolsek, CEO at Acros Security, discusses micropatches, a solution to a huge security problem.
- Joao Correia, Technical Evangelist of TuxCare, discusses a false sense of security, fear of change, and the complexity of outdated software can be daunting to well-meaning security professionals.