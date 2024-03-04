Enhancing security through proactive patch management

Despite its importance, patching can be challenging for organizations due to factors such as the sheer volume of patches released by software vendors, compatibility issues with existing systems, and the need to balance security with operational continuity.

To ensure effective patch management, organizations should establish clear policies and procedures for patching, automate patch deployment where possible, regularly scan for vulnerabilities, prioritize patches based on risk, and conduct thorough testing before deployment.

In this round-up from Help Net Security, cybersecurity experts address various aspects related to software vulnerabilities and patching practices.

