Google fixes third exploited Chrome zero-day in a week (CVE-2024-4947)

For the third time in the last seven days, Google has fixed a Chrome zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2024-4947) for which an exploit exists in the wild.

About CVE-2024-4947

CVE-2024-4947 is a type confusion vulnerability in V8, Chrome’s JavaScript and WebAssembly engine.

And while the two Chrome zero days fixed in the past few days have been attributed to an anonymous researcher, this time around the reporters are known: Kaspersky threat researchers Vasiliy Berdnikov and Boris Larin.

Google does not usually share details fixed vulnerabilities, and even refrains from saying whether the existing exploit for them is being leveraged or not. Still, Berdnikov and Larin being researchers with Kaspersky’s Global Research & Analysis Team, chances are good that they spotted the vulnerability being actively exploited.

CVE-2024-4947 has been fixed in Chrome 125.0.6422.60/.61 (for Windows and Mac) and 125.0.6422.60 (for Linux), along with three additional vulnerabilities.

“Successful exploitation of most severe of these vulnerabilities could allow for arbitrary code execution in the context of the logged on user. Depending on the privileges associated with the user an attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights,” CIS commented.

“Users whose accounts are configured to have fewer user rights on the system could be less impacted than those who operate with administrative user rights.”

Microsoft, Brave and Opera are working on implementing the fix to their Chromium-based browsers, while the latest Vivaldi desktop version available already has it.