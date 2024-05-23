2024 sees continued increase in ransomware activity

In this Help Net Security video, Ryan Bell, Threat Intelligence Manager at Corvus Insurance, discusses how ransomware will continue to grow in 2024.

In January, Corvus reported that global ransomware attacks in 2023 set a record high, surpassing 2022 by nearly 70 percent. Despite the disruption of two major ransomware groups, LockBit and ALPHV/BlackCat, which accounted for 22 percent and 8 percent of the activity, respectively, the ransomware threat remains resilient. Our Q1 ransomware report for 2024 reveals that 1,075 leak site ransomware victims were posted on leak sites during this period, indicating that the threat is far from over.