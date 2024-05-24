New infosec products of the week: May 24, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from CyberArk, OneTrust, PlexTrac, and Strike Graph.

CyberArk CORA AI accelerates identity threat detection

CyberArk announced CyberArk CORA AI, a new set of AI-powered capabilities that will be embedded across its identity security platform. CORA AI will reduce the time it takes to sift through human and machine identity data to analyze anomalies and apply next-level identity threat detection and response actions from hours to minutes.

PlexTrac Plex AI helps offensive security teams write reports

Plex AI applies PlexTrac’s algorithms to scale findings development and authoring, saving countless hours in manual proactive security report development while ensuring the quality and data integrity that leading MSSPs, MSPs, and enterprises demand.

Strike Graph VerifyAI gives businesses flexibility and control for audits

VerifyAI delivers real-time feedback on continuous compliance, allowing customers peace of mind knowing all evidence has been verified. This helps avoid costly mistakes and exceptions on audit reports. All of this is accomplished without relying on a third-party AI network, which can pose security risks.

OneTrust helps organizations meet the framework requirements

OneTrust announced the expansion of OneTrust solutions to help organizations drive operational resilience and risk management across their extended enterprise, as well as comply with regulations like the European Union’s (EU) Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).