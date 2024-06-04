Plainsea cybersecurity platform to launch at Infosecurity Europe

Plainsea is a cutting-edge platform set to shake up the cybersecurity scene with its European launch at Infosecurity Europe in 2024.

As cyber threats continue to evolve at an alarming rate, the demand for efficient and intelligent cybersecurity solutions has never been higher. At the same time, the shortage of skilled cybersecurity experts is severe and continues to grow. That’s where Plainsea comes in.

Designed with managed security service providers in mind, Plainsea offers a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that streamlines service delivery, enhances collaboration, and provides unparalleled visibility into the threat landscape. By leveraging automation and strategic AI applications, Plainsea empowers security teams to tackle complex challenges more effectively, freeing up valuable time and resources for proactive threat mitigation.

Plainsea allows for the adoption of a continuous service model, reducing the time for remediation validation requests to minimum and ensuring security measures are always up-to-date and responsive to emerging threats.

At Infosecurity Europe, visitors can experience firsthand the capabilities of Plainsea with live demos showcasing its innovative features, including “The 5 Minute Penetration Test,” which demonstrates smart automation at critical stages of a pen-test project and real-time vulnerability management.

For those eager to explore the real-life application of the platform, don’t miss Plainsea’s speaking session in the Startup Zone Theatre, where they will present case studies highlighting the platform’s benefits in project-based and continuous pen-testing services.