Kali Linux 2024.2 released: 18 new tools, countless updates

Kali Linux 2024.2 is now available. It includes future package compatibility for 32-bit platforms, improvements to GNOME 46 and Xfce, and 18 new tools.

Desktop changes

Kali 2024.2 introduces GNOME 46, offering a refined experience that builds on the enhancements from previous versions.

The Xfce desktop has undergone specific changes for Kali-Undercover and HiDPI modes. These updates improve stability and include several minor bug fixes, ensuring better support for the latest desktop features.

New tools in Kali Linux 2024.2

Numerous packages have been updated to the latest version. However, here is a summary of the new tools that have been added to the network repositories:

autorecon – Multi-threaded network reconnaissance tool

coercer – Automatically coerce a Windows server to authenticate on an arbitrary machine

dploot – Python rewrite of SharpDPAPI

getsploit – Command line utility for searching and downloading exploits

gowitness – Web screenshot utility using Chrome Headless

horst – Highly Optimized Radio Scanning Tool

ligolo-ng – Advanced, yet simple, tunneling/pivoting tool that uses a TUN interface

mitm6 – pwning IPv4 via IPv6

netexec – Network service exploitation tool that helps automate assessing the security of large networks

pspy – Monitor Linux processes without root permissions

pyinstaller – Converts (packages) Python programs into stand-alone executables.

pyinstxtractor – PyInstalller Extractor

sharpshooter – Payload Generation Framework

sickle – Payload development tool

snort – Flexible Network Intrusion Detection System

sploitscan – Search for CVE information

vopono – Run applications through VPN tunnels with temporary network namespaces

waybackpy – Access Wayback Machine’s API using Python

Kali NetHunter updates

There have been also a few improvements to Kali NetHunter over the last few months, such as:

Support for Android 14

Modules loader

Class selection for Bad Bluetooth

Improved permission and root validations

Bluetooth rubberducky support

Various fixes

With all of this, 5x new NetHunter kernels covering:

Huawei P9 for LineageOS 16

Nothing Phone 1 for Android 12, 13 & 14

Poco F3 for Android 14

Kali ARM SBC updates

Kali on ARM Single Board Computer (SBC) devices has also received a few changes:

Gateworks Newport kernel updated to 5.15

Raspberry Pi 5 kernel updated to 6.1.77

Kali Linux 2024.2 is available for free download here. For those who are new to Kali Linux, you may not be aware that weekly builds are also available.

