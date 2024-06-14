New infosec products of the week: June 14, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Acronis, Diligent, Entrust, KELA, Plainsea, and SentinelOne.

Plainsea: Cybersecurity platform that enables continuous service delivery

Designed with managed security service providers in mind, Plainsea offers a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that streamlines service delivery, enhances collaboration, and provides unparalleled visibility into the threat landscape. By leveraging automation and strategic AI applications, Plainsea empowers security teams to tackle complex challenges more effectively, freeing up valuable time and resources for proactive threat mitigation.

Plainsea allows for adopting a continuous service model, reducing the time for remediation validation requests to a minimum and ensuring security measures are always up-to-date and responsive to emerging threats.

Entrust Citizen Identity Orchestration enhances citizen adoption of digital public services

Key capabilities of the Citizen Identity Orchestration include digital onboarding with AI-powered fraud detection for identity verification, seamless issuance of digital credentials, identity lifecycle management, and self-service digital channels on the web or mobile with multi-factor authentication to access government services.

KELA’s TPRM module identifies software supply chain risks

The TPRM module employs an advanced scoring algorithm that synthesizes data from KELA’s cyber threat intelligence and attack surface monitoring solutions. This method utilizes current and impending, factual threat data enabling dynamic risk scoring that adjusts as new information surfaces. As a result, organizations receive risk assessments that are not only precise but also actionable, providing pinpointed insights and prioritized remediation measures.

Acronis XDR enhances EDR with comprehensive cybersecurity for MSPs

Acronis has introduced Acronis Advanced Security + XDR the newest addition to the company’s security solution portfolio. Acronis XDR expands on the current endpoint detection and response (EDR) offering and delivers complete natively integrated, efficient cybersecurity with data protection, endpoint management, and automated recovery specifically built for MSPs.

SentinelOne strengthens cloud security for AWS customers

Singularity Cloud Workload Security for Serverless Containers is AI-powered runtime protection that leverages five autonomous detection engines to detect runtime threats like ransomware, zero-days, and fileless exploits in real time and streamline machine-speed response actions. AWS customers can now protect their containerized workloads however they are launched, from Amazon EC2 to AWS Fargate.

Diligent AI enables leaders to better manage and respond to risk

Diligent AI helps leaders amplify critical insights while working together across the organization, using risk as a shared language. Leaders can expand resources and achieve greater results through integrated automation, enhance stakeholder communication by tailoring information to board members, chief financial officers, chief risk officers and other executives, and enhance decision making by breaking down information silos across governance, risk and compliance (GRC) functions.