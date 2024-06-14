Solving the systemic problem of recurring vulnerabilities

In this Help Net Security video, Dr. Pedram Hayati, CEO at SecDim, and Fil Filiposki, founder of AttackForge, discuss how the two companies have formed a strategic collaboration to tackle the major challenge of resurfacing vulnerabilities.

By integrating SecDim’s AppSec Learning wargame into AttackForge, a PenTest management platform, engineers gain a sandbox to explore real-world vulnerabilities safely. They can learn, build, and verify security patches, fostering collaboration between security and engineering teams.

This joint effort aims to reduce vulnerability exposure times and enhance knowledge sharing, strengthening security practices.