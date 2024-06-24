Cracking down on cybercrime: Who you gonna call?

As cybercrime continues to grow, law enforcement agencies worldwide face increased challenges in safeguarding organizations and individuals. In this article, we highlight law enforcement agencies that have scored notable successes against cybercriminals in recent years.

FBI: Cyber Division

Headquarters: Washington, D.C., USA

The Cyber Division is a Federal Bureau of Investigation division which heads the national effort to investigate and prosecute internet crimes, including “cyber based terrorism, espionage, computer intrusions, and major cyber fraud.

National Crime Agency (NCA): National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU)

Headquarters: London, UK

The National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU) operates under the umbrella of the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK. This specialized unit is dedicated to combating cybercrime, ensuring the protection of national security, economic interests, and the well-being of citizens from the increasing threats posed by cybercriminal activities

Europol: European Cybercrime Centre (EC3)

Headquarters: The Hague, Netherlands

The European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) was set up by Europol to strengthen the law enforcement response to cybercrime in the EU and thus to help protect European citizens, businesses and governments from online crime.

INTERPOL

Headquarters: Lyon, France

Through its specialized units and initiatives, INTERPOL provides support in investigating and prosecuting cybercrimes such as hacking, online fraud, identity theft, and cyberterrorism.

Bundeskriminalamt

Headquarters: Wiesbaden, Hesse, Germany

As the central agency of the German police, the Bundeskriminalamt performs coordinating tasks also in the field of cybercrime suppression; it provides information and tools and serves as a hub of international cooperation. The division primarily responsible for conducting investigations in the field of cybercrime is Division CC – Cybercrime.

Politie: The Dutch National High Tech Crime Unit (NHTCU)

Headquarters: Driebergen, Netherlands

The Dutch National High Tech Crime Unit (NHTCU) is a specialized unit within the Netherlands’ National Police Agency (Politie). They are responsible for conducting investigations into a wide range of cybercrimes, such as hacking, online fraud, identity theft, ransomware attacks, and cyber espionage.

Swiss Federal Office of Police (fedpol)

Headquarters: Bern, Switzerland

Swiss Federal Office of Police (fedpol) is responsible for combating cybercrime, detecting offences committed on the Internet, prosecuting serious cross-border crimes, coordinating and supporting investigation procedures on both national and international levels.