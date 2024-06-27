Enterprises increasingly turn to cloud and AI for database management

Across various tasks, from predictive analytics to code generation, organizations in all sectors are exploring how AI can add value and increase efficiency.

In this Help Net Security video, Ryan Booz, PostgreSQL Advocate at Redgate, discusses the key findings of Redgate’s State of the Database Landscape Report.

The widespread adoption of AI is now a reality in every sector, including database management, testing, and development. From predictive analytics to code generation, organizations are harnessing the power of AI to enhance value and efficiency.

Currently, 20% of organizations actively leverage AI, with the healthcare sector leading the way at 29%. However, larger organizations with 1,000 or more employees are adopting AI at a slower pace, with a usage rate of 14%, which could be attributed to a cautious approach similar to cloud adoption.