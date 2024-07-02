Inside the minds of CISOs

In this Help Net Security video, Nick McKenzie, CISO of Bugcrowd, discusses the key findings from their recent report, which comes at a crucial time as security leaders’ roles are being discussed more with the current risk landscape and the increasing need to prioritize security first over operational resilience in almost all verticals.

Most CISOs (76%) believe AI makes the threat landscape impossible to secure. 90% of CISOs claimed their jobs were more difficult than ever. 50% believe their enterprises are ill-prepared for a breach. AI is not all bad news, though.

Nearly 30% of enterprises have adopted AI tools, allowing them to reduce security team headcount while others monitor the potential vs. risk ratio of their security posture before deciding on the next steps.