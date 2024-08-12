Scout Suite: Open-source cloud security auditing tool

Scout Suite is an open-source, multi-cloud security auditing tool designed to assess the security posture of cloud environments.

By leveraging the APIs provided by cloud vendors, Scout Suite collects and organizes configuration data, making it easier to identify potential risks. Instead of manually sifting through numerous pages on cloud web consoles, Scout Suite automatically generates a comprehensive and clear overview of the attack surface, streamlining the security assessment process.

Scout Suite was created by security consultants and auditors to deliver a security-focused, point-in-time snapshot of the cloud account in which it is executed. After the data is collected, all subsequent analysis and usage can be conducted offline.

Currently, the following cloud providers are supported:

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud Platform

Alibaba Cloud (alpha)

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (alpha)

Kubernetes clusters on a cloud provider (alpha)

DigitalOcean Cloud (alpha)

Scout Suite is available for free on GitHub.

