New infosec products of the week: August 30, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Bitwarden, Dragos, Fortinet, HYCU, and Rezonate.

Fortinet introduces sovereign SASE and GenAI capabilities

Fortinet announced the addition of sovereign SASE and GenAI capabilities to its unified SASE solution. With Fortinet Sovereign SASE, customers can determine how their data is routed and where security inspections occur, whether to a data center owned by Fortinet, a partner, or the customer, while ensuring their traffic is protected by Fortinet’s full security stack. FortiAI, Fortinet’s GenAI assistant, is now available for Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to manage and orchestrate the entire SD-WAN infrastructure.

Dragos Platform updates streamline OT threat and vulnerability workflows

The Dragos Platform provides comprehensive OT-native cybersecurity as a non-intrusive overlay to operations environments. Updates include new local collector and file ingestion capabilities that expand data collection options for increased flexibility; also included are new filtering capabilities that create powerful asset inventory views to answer key visibility questions for IT security and operations alike.

Rezonate’s mid-market solution reduces the cloud identity attack surface

Rezonate announced a new identity security solution for mid-market companies. The platform features continuous monitoring and automated remediation capabilities, supporting the security and IAM teams with a more accessible approach for a faster time to value.

HYCU for Microsoft Entra ID provides organizations with automated, policy-driven backups

HYCU announced updates to its HYCU R-Cloud data protection platform that offers customers additional protection for their Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions with support for Microsoft Entra ID. This new offering from HYCU addresses a critical gap in data protection strategies, ensuring business continuity and enhancing security posture for enterprises relying on Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) to manage access across their digital landscape.

Bitwarden introduces enhanced inline autofill feature for credit cards and identities

Bitwarden announced an enhancement to the inline autofill capabilities within the Bitwarden browser extension. This update introduces seamless autofill for credit cards and personal identities, enabling more secure and efficient interactions with web forms for payment details, contact information, addresses, and registration forms.