New infosec products of the week: September 6, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Binarly, Bitdefender, Prompt Security, Revenera, Skyhigh Security, and Vanta.

Bitdefender Security for Creators protects YouTube content creators and influencers from hackers

Bitdefender Security for Creators safeguards content channels and social media accounts from takeovers and supports Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Set-up takes a few moments and connects to both content channel and owner. Once activated, Bitdefender continuously monitors for anomalous behaviors on channels and scans owner devices (computers, tablets, mobile) for phishing emails, malicious URLs, files, and malware sending alerts in real-time.

Prompt Security helps organizations monitor data shared with Microsoft 365 Copilot

Prompt Security launched a security and governance solution for Copilot for Microsoft 365. The solution addresses use cases such as internal and external data privacy, content moderation, observability, user activity analytics, and facilitating auditing and compliance with multiple regulatory standards.

Binarly Transparency Platform 2.5 identifies critical vulnerabilities before they can be exploited

The new Binarly Transparency Platform 2.5 empowers organizations with the tools to proactively mitigate firmware and software security issues. By integrating Reachability Analysis and other advanced features, the platform enables enterprise defenders to avoid alert fatigue while identifying and addressing critical vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious actors

Skyhigh AI mitigates risks associated with AI applications

Skyhigh AI significantly reduces the risks associated with enterprise usage of AI applications through increased visibility, improved protection, and ensured compliance. Skyhigh AI uses AI and ML within its SSE platform to improve security operations by increasing efficiency and productivity while reducing complexity, risk and costs.

Vanta empowers GRC teams to make their security and compliance automated

Vanta’s new Report Center, enhancements to VRM and milestone achievements for pre-built integrations and frameworks give GRC and security teams always-on visibility with actionable insights so they can establish and promote trust internally and externally.

Revenera OSS Inspector enables developers to assess open source software risks

The Revenera OSS Inspector plugin enables developers using IntelliJ IDEA, an integrated development environment (IDE), to examine, within the IDE itself, the licenses and security vulnerabilities associated with the OSS components used in the application code. Without leaving the IDE, developers can immediately assess security risks to determine whether they require further review and remediation.