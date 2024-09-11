Help Net Security
Kali Linux 2024.3 released: 11 new tools, Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM845 SoC support

Kali Linux 2024.3 is now available for download. Besides the new tools, this release mainly focuses on behind-the-scenes updates and optimization.

Kali Linux 2024.3

New tools in Kali Linux 2024.3

This Kali release is about new tools and package updates:

  • goshs – Think SimpleHTTPServer, but written in Go, and with more features
  • graudit – Grep Rough AUDIT: source code auditing tool
  • gsocket – Allows two machines on different networks to communicate with each other
  • hekatomb – Extract and decrypt all credentials from all domain computers
  • mxcheck – Info and security scanner for e-mail servers
  • netexec – Network service exploitation tool that helps automate assessing the security of large networks
  • netscanner – Network scanner & diagnostic tool with modern TUI
  • obsidian – Private and flexible writing app that adapts to the way you think
  • sippts – Set of tools to audit SIP based VoIP Systems
  • sprayhound – Password spraying tool and Bloodhound integration
  • sqlmc – Check all URLls of a domain for SQL injections

Kali NetHunter Pro

There are new supported devices! Available now are Kali NetHunter Pro images for devices with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM845 SoC:

  • OnePlus 6/6T
  • SHIFT SHIFT6mq
  • Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (aka Poco F1)

