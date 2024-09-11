Kali Linux 2024.3 released: 11 new tools, Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM845 SoC support
Kali Linux 2024.3 is now available for download. Besides the new tools, this release mainly focuses on behind-the-scenes updates and optimization.
New tools in Kali Linux 2024.3
This Kali release is about new tools and package updates:
- goshs – Think SimpleHTTPServer, but written in Go, and with more features
- graudit – Grep Rough AUDIT: source code auditing tool
- gsocket – Allows two machines on different networks to communicate with each other
- hekatomb – Extract and decrypt all credentials from all domain computers
- mxcheck – Info and security scanner for e-mail servers
- netexec – Network service exploitation tool that helps automate assessing the security of large networks
- netscanner – Network scanner & diagnostic tool with modern TUI
- obsidian – Private and flexible writing app that adapts to the way you think
- sippts – Set of tools to audit SIP based VoIP Systems
- sprayhound – Password spraying tool and Bloodhound integration
- sqlmc – Check all URLls of a domain for SQL injections
Kali NetHunter Pro
There are new supported devices! Available now are Kali NetHunter Pro images for devices with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM845 SoC:
- OnePlus 6/6T
- SHIFT SHIFT6mq
- Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (aka Poco F1)
Must read: