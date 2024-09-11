Kali Linux 2024.3 released: 11 new tools, Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM845 SoC support

Kali Linux 2024.3 is now available for download. Besides the new tools, this release mainly focuses on behind-the-scenes updates and optimization.

New tools in Kali Linux 2024.3

This Kali release is about new tools and package updates:

goshs – Think SimpleHTTPServer, but written in Go, and with more features

graudit – Grep Rough AUDIT: source code auditing tool

gsocket – Allows two machines on different networks to communicate with each other

hekatomb – Extract and decrypt all credentials from all domain computers

mxcheck – Info and security scanner for e-mail servers

netexec – Network service exploitation tool that helps automate assessing the security of large networks

netscanner – Network scanner & diagnostic tool with modern TUI

obsidian – Private and flexible writing app that adapts to the way you think

sippts – Set of tools to audit SIP based VoIP Systems

sprayhound – Password spraying tool and Bloodhound integration

sqlmc – Check all URLls of a domain for SQL injections

Kali NetHunter Pro

There are new supported devices! Available now are Kali NetHunter Pro images for devices with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM845 SoC:

OnePlus 6/6T

SHIFT SHIFT6mq

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (aka Poco F1)

Must read: