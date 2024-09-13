New infosec products of the week: September 13, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Druva, Huntress, Ketch, LOKKER, Tenable, Trellix, and Wing Security.

Tenable AI Aware provides exposure insight into AI applications, libraries and plugins

Tenable AI Aware leverages agents, passive network monitoring, dynamic application security testing and distributed scan engines to detect approved and unapproved AI software, libraries and browser plugins, along with associated vulnerabilities, thereby mitigating risks of exploitation, data leakage and unauthorized resource consumption.

SaaS Pulse tool from Wing Security enhances SaaS security posture

Wing Security has released SaaS Pulse, a free tool for SaaS security management, offering organizations actionable insights and continuous oversight into their SaaS security posture. This tool continuously monitors threats from issues like critical misconfigurations, offboarding errors, user access risks, and more.

LOKKER’s consent management solution blocks all unauthorized data collection on websites

LOKKER released a new consent management solution available in its Privacy Edge Platform. LOKKER’s solution can work as a standalone product or alongside a company’s existing CMP to proactively detect and block pixels, tags and trackers and the cookies they set that can serve in a “Reject All” state.

Huntress launches Managed SIEM, eliminating the complexity of traditional SIEMs

Huntress’ SIEM will combine proprietary Smart Filtering of security data, streamlined log storage, hands-off management, and continuous monitoring by Huntress’ elite team of experts to stay ahead of threats—with a transparent, predictable cost model.

Trellix Email Security Cloud stops advanced threats through multi-layered detection powered by Trellix Wise AI. By integrating DLP capabilities into email security, organizations can now address both inbound malicious threats and outbound loss of sensitive information in one solution.

Dru Investigate simplifies cyber investigations and helps users uncover data threats

Dru Investigate is designed to empower users to investigate potential data risks with natural language queries so they can quickly understand their data – even guiding them when they do not know what to look for. When used, this AI-enabled capability significantly streamlines and simplifies investigative processes and drives faster outcomes, whether remediating and recovering from a threat or upholding rigorous data compliance.

Ketch helps media brands enable privacy-safe data activation

Ketch Data Permissioning for Media Companies ensures media companies can activate data with confidence, from dynamic preference collection to real time data stack enforcement and visibility. With Ketch, digital media brands can optimize consent rates, increase identity resolution, and enhance audience quality.