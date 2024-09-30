Open source maintainers: Key to software health and security

Open source has become the foundation of modern application development, with up to 98% of applications incorporating open-source components and open-source code accounting for 70% or more of the typical application.

In this Help Net Security video, Donald Fischer, CEO at Tidelift, discusses the 2024 State of the Open Source Maintainer report, which provides insights into the work and mindset of open source maintainers.

The study showed that paid maintainers are 55% more likely than unpaid maintainers to adopt critical security and maintenance practices. They also spend more time implementing security measures, such as those outlined in industry standards like the OpenSSF Scorecard and the NIST Secure Software Development Framework.

