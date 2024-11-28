How the role of observability is changing within organizations
In this Help Net Security video, Nic Benders, Chief Technical Strategist at New Relic, discusses the key findings of a recent 2024 Observability Forecast report.
The annual survey of 1,700 technology professionals across 16 countries reveals that:
- IT outages can cost up to $1.9 million per hour.
- The median annual downtime across all business impact levels was 3 days (77 hours).
- Network failure is the leading cause of outages (34%), outranking someone making a change to the environment (28%) and third-party or cloud provider services failure (29%).
- Engineering teams spend 30% of their time addressing disruptions.
- Those using full-stack observability experienced 79% less downtime and 48% lower outage costs.