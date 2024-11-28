Help Net Security
How the role of observability is changing within organizations

In this Help Net Security video, Nic Benders, Chief Technical Strategist at New Relic, discusses the key findings of a recent 2024 Observability Forecast report.

The annual survey of 1,700 technology professionals across 16 countries reveals that:

  • IT outages can cost up to $1.9 million per hour.
  • The median annual downtime across all business impact levels was 3 days (77 hours).
  • Network failure is the leading cause of outages (34%), outranking someone making a change to the environment (28%) and third-party or cloud provider services failure (29%).
  • Engineering teams spend 30% of their time addressing disruptions.
  • Those using full-stack observability experienced 79% less downtime and 48% lower outage costs.
