Building trust in tokenized economies

As the tokenized economy expands, the digital landscape is reshaped by decentralized systems and new forms of asset ownership.

In this Help Net Security video, Jeremy Bradley, COO of Zama, explores the emerging privacy-preserving technologies that can help solve this challenge, focusing on Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), which enables data to remain encrypted even during processing, positioning it as a potential cornerstone for secure, decentralized environments.