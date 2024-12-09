Top cybersecurity books for your holiday gift list

The holiday season is approaching, and with it, the tradition of gift-giving. For professionals and enthusiasts alike, a well-chosen book can provide both knowledge and inspiration. To help with ideas on what to give, we’ve compiled a list of cybersecurity books to consider.

Author: Richard Stiennon

In the book, you’ll find a comprehensive directory of cybersecurity vendors, updated for 2024, complete with headquarters location, category, sub-category, number of employees, and growth trends.

Author: Zhassulan Zhussupov

This book takes you on a journey through the world of malware development, shedding light on the techniques and strategies employed by cybercriminals. As you progress, you’ll focus on the ethical considerations that ethical hackers must uphold.

Author: Shawn Walker

This comprehensive handbook offers practical, real-world strategies to protect against the serious consequences of security breaches—such as compromised passwords, stolen identities, or unauthorized access to sensitive data.

Author: Sarah Armstrong-Smith

This book examines different types of cyber attackers, explores their motivations, and examines the methods used. It also reviews key industry developments such as cybercrime as a service, brokers and syndicates, nation-sponsored actors, insider sabotage and the challenges faced by law enforcement in tracking and apprehending attackers.

Author: Bob Chaput

This book will help you learn the importance of organizations treating enterprise cyber risk management (ECRM) as a value creator, a business enabler, and a mechanism to create a competitive advantage.

Author: Ed Adams

Information security strategist and educator Ed Adams delivers an insightful discussion of the many different ways the people in your organization―inhabiting a variety of roles not traditionally associated with cybersecurity―can contribute to improving its cybersecurity backbone.

Author: May Brooks-Kempler

This book is designed to empower you with practical knowledge and tools to protect yourself and your loved ones from digital threats. Whether you’re concerned about secure password practices, safeguarding your privacy, or defending against cyber attacks, this book covers it all.

Author: Jessica Barker

In this book, cybersecurity expert Jessica Barker uncovers how hackers are weaponizing cutting-edge tactics and technologies to target individuals and organizations, before showing how you can safeguard yourself against any potential attacks and how to react if you do become a target.

Author: Ross Haleliuk

This book provides an overview of the cybersecurity industry from entrepreneurial lenses, breaks down the role of a variety of industry players, from investors to channel partners and acquirers, and offers insight into the trends shaping the future of security.

Author: Steve Wilson

This book delivers practical strategies to help developers and security teams grapple with the realities of LLM applications. Whether you’re architecting a new application or adding AI features to an existing one, this book is your go-to resource for mastering the security landscape of the next frontier in AI.

Authors: Robert Lelewski and John Hollenberger

Written by veteran security consultants, this book is an essential resource for cybersecurity professionals and anyone responsible for enhancing their organization’s incident response capabilities.