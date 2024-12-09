Top cybersecurity books for your holiday gift list
The holiday season is approaching, and with it, the tradition of gift-giving. For professionals and enthusiasts alike, a well-chosen book can provide both knowledge and inspiration. To help with ideas on what to give, we’ve compiled a list of cybersecurity books to consider.
Security Yearbook 2024: A History and Directory of the IT Security Industry
Author: Richard Stiennon
In the book, you’ll find a comprehensive directory of cybersecurity vendors, updated for 2024, complete with headquarters location, category, sub-category, number of employees, and growth trends.
Malware Development for Ethical Hackers: Learn how to develop various types of malware to strengthen cybersecurity
Author: Zhassulan Zhussupov
This book takes you on a journey through the world of malware development, shedding light on the techniques and strategies employed by cybercriminals. As you progress, you’ll focus on the ethical considerations that ethical hackers must uphold.
Cybersecurity Bible: The Complete Guide to Detect, Prevent and Manage Cyber Threats | Includes Practical Tests & Hacking Tips for IT Security Specialists
Author: Shawn Walker
This comprehensive handbook offers practical, real-world strategies to protect against the serious consequences of security breaches—such as compromised passwords, stolen identities, or unauthorized access to sensitive data.
Understand the Cyber Attacker Mindset: Build a Strategic Security Programme to Counteract Threats
Author: Sarah Armstrong-Smith
This book examines different types of cyber attackers, explores their motivations, and examines the methods used. It also reviews key industry developments such as cybercrime as a service, brokers and syndicates, nation-sponsored actors, insider sabotage and the challenges faced by law enforcement in tracking and apprehending attackers.
Enterprise Cyber Risk Management as a Value Creator: Leverage Cybersecurity for Competitive Advantage
Author: Bob Chaput
This book will help you learn the importance of organizations treating enterprise cyber risk management (ECRM) as a value creator, a business enabler, and a mechanism to create a competitive advantage.
See Yourself in Cyber: Security Careers Beyond Hacking
Author: Ed Adams
Information security strategist and educator Ed Adams delivers an insightful discussion of the many different ways the people in your organization―inhabiting a variety of roles not traditionally associated with cybersecurity―can contribute to improving its cybersecurity backbone.
Scams, Hacking, and Cybersecurity: The Ultimate Guide to Online Safety and Privacy
Author: May Brooks-Kempler
This book is designed to empower you with practical knowledge and tools to protect yourself and your loved ones from digital threats. Whether you’re concerned about secure password practices, safeguarding your privacy, or defending against cyber attacks, this book covers it all.
Hacked: The Secrets Behind Cyber Attacks
Author: Jessica Barker
In this book, cybersecurity expert Jessica Barker uncovers how hackers are weaponizing cutting-edge tactics and technologies to target individuals and organizations, before showing how you can safeguard yourself against any potential attacks and how to react if you do become a target.
Cyber for Builders: The Essential Guide to Building a Cybersecurity Startup
Author: Ross Haleliuk
This book provides an overview of the cybersecurity industry from entrepreneurial lenses, breaks down the role of a variety of industry players, from investors to channel partners and acquirers, and offers insight into the trends shaping the future of security.
The Developer’s Playbook for Large Language Model Security: Building Secure AI Applications
Author: Steve Wilson
This book delivers practical strategies to help developers and security teams grapple with the realities of LLM applications. Whether you’re architecting a new application or adding AI features to an existing one, this book is your go-to resource for mastering the security landscape of the next frontier in AI.
Cybersecurity Tabletop Exercises: From Planning to Execution
Authors: Robert Lelewski and John Hollenberger
Written by veteran security consultants, this book is an essential resource for cybersecurity professionals and anyone responsible for enhancing their organization’s incident response capabilities.