We must adjust expectations for the CISO role

Cybersecurity has become one of the most high-stakes facets of business operations in the past few years. The chief information security officer (CISO) role, once a back-office function primarily focused on technical oversight, has moved squarely into the executive spotlight.

CISOs now bear immense responsibility, not just for safeguarding company data and assets but also for preserving trust in the organization. With every high-profile breach, the pressure mounts, and many CISOs find themselves confronting an uncomfortable question: “If we’re breached, will I lose my job?”

The data tells the story: According to a recent survey of 200 CISOs we conducted with Wakefield Research, nearly all CISOs (99%) are concerned about their job security in the event of a security breach, with 77% reporting they’re very or extremely concerned.

This fear isn’t unfounded—CISOs know better than most the potential fallout of a successful cyberattack, from financial losses and regulatory fines to brand damage and shareholder lawsuits. And as cybersecurity complexity escalates, so do the stakes.

The evolving role of the CISO

The role of the CISO has changed dramatically. Today’s CISOs are no longer just gatekeepers; they’re strategists, risk managers and (often) spokespeople during times of crisis. They’re expected to mitigate complex threats, ensure compliance with an expanding list of regulations, and explain cybersecurity strategies in business terms that resonate with board members who might still struggle to understand the full implications of cyber risk.

This expanded scope has made the job far more challenging. Not only are they asked to protect an organization against advanced threats, but they’re also under pressure to justify their budgets, prove ROI, and balance security with user experience. The strain can be overwhelming, and the stakes can feel existential. The intense pressure to avoid such a fate weighs heavily on them, making the day-to-day demands of the role that much more daunting.

Why breach anxiety is at an all-time high

CISOs’ fears around job security aren’t just about personal accountability—they’re also tied to the escalating difficulty of the job itself.

We’re dealing with a landscape where cyberattacks are more frequent and increasingly complex. Cybercriminals are better funded, more organized, and highly sophisticated. Ransomware attacks have become a lucrative business model for threat actors, and these attacks are growing in both number and severity.

With many organizations now relying heavily on third-party vendors and remote workforces, attack surfaces have expanded dramatically. IoT devices, cloud applications, and remote access solutions have introduced new vulnerabilities, each demanding careful oversight.

The unfortunate reality is that no system is foolproof. In many cases, CISOs are forced to operate within budgetary, technological, or talent constraints that make “perfect” security nearly impossible. This is why CISOs are feeling the heat: one lapse, one missed vulnerability, and the resulting breach could cost them not just credibility but also their jobs.

A shift in accountability

The sense of vulnerability CISOs feel today is compounded by a shifting accountability model in the boardroom. As cybersecurity incidents make front-page news more frequently, boards and executive teams are paying closer attention. This increased scrutiny is a double-edged sword: on the one hand, it can mean greater support and resources; on the other, it often translates to CISOs being in the proverbial hot seat.

What’s more, cybersecurity is still a rapidly evolving field with few long-standing best practices. It’s a space marked by constant adaptation, bringing a certain degree of trial and error. When an error occurs—especially one that leads to a breach—the CISO’s role is scrutinized. While the entire organization might have a role in cybersecurity, CISOs are often expected to bear the brunt of accountability. This dynamic is unsettling for many in the position, and the 99% of CISOs who fear for their job security in the event of a breach clearly illustrates this point.

Addressing the root causes of job security fears

So, what can be done? Both organizations and CISOs are responsible for recalibrating expectations and addressing the root causes of these pervasive job security fears.

For organizations, a starting point is to shift cybersecurity from a reactive to a proactive stance. Investing in continuous improvement—whether through advanced security technologies, employee training, or cyber insurance—is crucial.

But investment alone isn’t enough. Boards and executive teams must work with their CISOs to build realistic expectations and understand that even the best defenses can be breached. Regular, transparent communication can help ensure that CISOs don’t feel solely accountable in the event of a breach and that a culture of shared responsibility permeates the organization.

For CISOs, it’s essential to focus on fostering resilience. This means not just hardening defenses but also building strong incident response capabilities, encouraging cross-functional collaboration, and advocating for the tools and resources needed to do the job effectively.

Perhaps most importantly, it involves making cybersecurity a shared responsibility across departments. Education and training initiatives that engage all employees can create a frontline of defense and help mitigate the impact of human error—a common entry point for attackers.

The future of CISO job security

The path forward is challenging, but it’s also full of opportunity. As cybersecurity continues to be a top priority for organizations across all industries, the role of the CISO will only become more influential.

We need to work towards a culture that acknowledges the importance of security leaders and recognizes the unique pressures they face. Building an environment where CISOs can focus on securing the organization without constant fear for their jobs will benefit not only those in the role but also the companies they serve.

Today, no one can guarantee a breach-free future. But by building realistic expectations, investing in resilience, and promoting a culture of shared responsibility, we can ensure that CISOs aren’t left to carry the weight alone. For those of us in cybersecurity, this should be our shared mission—to create an industry where security leaders are empowered, supported, and valued for their crucial role in keeping us safe.