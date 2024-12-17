Kali Linux 2024.4 released! 14 new shiny tools added
Kali Linux 2024.4 includes a broad set of updates and changes.
The summary of the changelog since the 2024.3 release from September:
- Python 3.12 – New default Python version (Au revoir
pip, hello
pipx).
- The end of the i386 kernel and images – Farewell x86 (images), but not goodbye (packages).
- Deprecations in the SSH client: DSA keys – Reminder about using
ssh1if required.
- Raspberry Pi Imager customizations support: Able to alter settings at write time.
- GNOME 47 – Now able to synchronize your favorite colors.
- Kali forums refresh – New heart of the community home.
- Kali NetHunter – Updates to the app, kernels, installer, store, and website.
- New tools – 14 new shiny tools added (and countless updates).
New Tools in Kali
- bloodyad – Active Directory privilege escalation framework
- certi – Ask for certificates to ADCS and discover templates
- chainsaw – Search and hunt through Windows forensic artefacts
- findomain – Complete solution for domain recognition
- linkedin2username – Generate username lists for companies on LinkedIn
- mssqlpwner – Interact and pwn MSSQL servers
- openssh-ssh1 – SSH client for legacy SSH1 protocol
- proximoth – Control frame attack vulnerability detection tool
- python-pipx – Execute binaries from Python packages in isolated environments
- sara – RouterOS Security Inspector
- web-cache-vulnerability-scanner – Go-based CLI tool for testing for web cache poisoning
- xsrfprobe – Advanced CSRF/XSRF audit and exploitation toolkit.
- zenmap – Nmap front end (
zenmap-kbxis no longer needed)
Kali NetHunter updates
This version introduces Wifipumpkin3 as a replacement for the Mana toolkit in Kali NetHunter. Android IP rules are no longer a mystery, enabling the creation of fake APs with working internet—even on mobile networks.
Powered by F-Droid, the Kali NetHunter store is now fully open-source, including the website, metadata, and apps. New certificates and keys have been generated, so don’t be alarmed by the change.
The installer received many bug fixes and updates. It now supports Magisk (able to flash the kernel) and has support for v28 and higher.
For in-depth details about the new release, go here. Kali Linux 2024.4 is available for download immediately.
Must read:
- 33 open-source cybersecurity solutions you didn’t know you needed
- 20 free cybersecurity tools you might have missed
- 15 open-source cybersecurity tools you’ll wish you’d known earlier
- 20 essential open-source cybersecurity tools that save you time