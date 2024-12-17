Kali Linux 2024.4 released! 14 new shiny tools added

Kali Linux 2024.4 includes a broad set of updates and changes.

The summary of the changelog since the 2024.3 release from September:

Python 3.12 – New default Python version (Au revoir pip , hello pipx ).

– New default Python version (Au revoir , hello ). The end of the i386 kernel and images – Farewell x86 (images), but not goodbye (packages).

– Farewell x86 (images), but not goodbye (packages). Deprecations in the SSH client: DSA keys – Reminder about using ssh1 if required.

DSA keys – Reminder about using if required. Raspberry Pi Imager customizations support: Able to alter settings at write time.

Able to alter settings at write time. GNOME 47 – Now able to synchronize your favorite colors.

– Now able to synchronize your favorite colors. Kali forums refresh – New heart of the community home.

– New heart of the community home. Kali NetHunter – Updates to the app, kernels, installer, store, and website.

– Updates to the app, kernels, installer, store, and website. New tools – 14 new shiny tools added (and countless updates).

New Tools in Kali

bloodyad – Active Directory privilege escalation framework

– Active Directory privilege escalation framework certi – Ask for certificates to ADCS and discover templates

– Ask for certificates to ADCS and discover templates chainsaw – Search and hunt through Windows forensic artefacts

– Search and hunt through Windows forensic artefacts findomain – Complete solution for domain recognition

– Complete solution for domain recognition linkedin2username – Generate username lists for companies on LinkedIn

– Generate username lists for companies on LinkedIn mssqlpwner – Interact and pwn MSSQL servers

– Interact and pwn MSSQL servers openssh-ssh1 – SSH client for legacy SSH1 protocol

– SSH client for legacy SSH1 protocol proximoth – Control frame attack vulnerability detection tool

– Control frame attack vulnerability detection tool python-pipx – Execute binaries from Python packages in isolated environments

– Execute binaries from Python packages in isolated environments sara – RouterOS Security Inspector

– RouterOS Security Inspector web-cache-vulnerability-scanner – Go-based CLI tool for testing for web cache poisoning

– Go-based CLI tool for testing for web cache poisoning xsrfprobe – Advanced CSRF/XSRF audit and exploitation toolkit.

– Advanced CSRF/XSRF audit and exploitation toolkit. zenmap – Nmap front end ( zenmap-kbx is no longer needed)

Kali NetHunter updates

This version introduces Wifipumpkin3 as a replacement for the Mana toolkit in Kali NetHunter. Android IP rules are no longer a mystery, enabling the creation of fake APs with working internet—even on mobile networks.

Powered by F-Droid, the Kali NetHunter store is now fully open-source, including the website, metadata, and apps. New certificates and keys have been generated, so don’t be alarmed by the change.

The installer received many bug fixes and updates. It now supports Magisk (able to flash the kernel) and has support for v28 and higher.

For in-depth details about the new release, go here. Kali Linux 2024.4 is available for download immediately.

Must read: