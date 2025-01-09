Sara: Open-source RouterOS security inspector

Sara is an open-source tool designed to analyze RouterOS configurations and identify security vulnerabilities on MikroTik hardware.

Sara’s main feature is using regular expressions as the primary analysis mechanism. This allows you to quickly and accurately process RouterOS configuration text files, making the tool powerful and easy to use.

“Sara is entirely standalone and requires no network connection. Feed in a configuration file, and it will find any potential security issues. This combination of autonomy, simplicity, and efficiency makes it a handy tool for network engineers and security professionals,” Magama Bazarov aka Caster, the creator of Sara, told Help Net Security.

“Sara has received some recognition: on September 19, 2024, it was included in the Kali Linux repository and has taken its place in the Vulnerability Analysis section. I applied for the addition myself, and it was approved. This move was a major accomplishment, confirming the value of the project to the community,” Bazarov added.

This RouterOS security inspector performs 20 security checks, including:

SMB Service Detection

RMI Services Analysis

UPnP Status Check

WiFi Configuration Review

DNS Configuration Review

Dynamic DNS (DDNS) Status

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Settings Review

Protected RouterBOOT Check

SOCKS Proxy Detection

Bandwidth Server Check

OSPF Interface Analysis

VRRP Interface Analysis

Discovery Protocols Configuration

User Password Policy Check

SSH Strong Crypto Detection

Connection Tracking Status

RoMON Status Check

MAC Server Settings Review

SNMP Analysis

Port Forwarding Rules Check

Future plans and download

“My plans are quite simple: expand the number of security checks, get more feedback from network engineers, and improve the accuracy of regular expressions. This will help minimize false-positive results and make configuration analysis even more reliable. Ultimately, I want Sara to become a popular tool for people working with MikroTik hardware,” Bazarov said.

Sara is available for free download on GitHub.

