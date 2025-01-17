New infosec products of the week: January 17, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Atsign, Cisco, Commvault, and IT-Harvest.

Cisco AI Defense safeguards against the misuse of AI tools

Cisco AI Defense is purpose-built for enterprises to develop, deploy and secure AI applications with confidence. Automated testing checks AI models for hundreds of potential safety and security issues. This AI-driven algorithmic red team identifies potential vulnerabilities and recommends guardrails in AI Defense for security teams to use.

HarvestIQ.ai provides actionable insights for cybersecurity professionals

IT-Harvest launched HarvestIQ.ai, a platform featuring two AI assistants. The Analyst AI provides access to IT-Harvest’s comprehensive database of 4,070 cybersecurity vendors, offering users instant insights into market players, trends, and innovations. Meanwhile, the Architect AI empowers users with tailored guidance on cybersecurity products, leveraging IT-Harvest’s in-depth analysis of over 11,300 products.

Commvault strengthens Microsoft Active Directory protection

Commvault brings a new level of resilience to Active Directory by enabling automated, rapid recovery of the Active Directory forest, which includes users, groups, permissions, and domain controllers across the organization. This new offering eliminates slow and error-prone manual processes often associated with Active Directory forest recoveries.

Atsign NoPorts desktop client simplifies secure remote access

Atsign announced its new desktop client. This tool makes the protection of critical infrastructure easier by empowering people of all technical levels to securely connect to their devices, servers, and cloud instances, elevating remote access without open ports to new heights of convenience and security with no open TCP ports on the endpoints.