Stratoshark: Wireshark for the cloud – now available!

Stratoshark is an innovative open-source tool that brings Wireshark’s detailed network visibility to the cloud, providing users with a standardized approach to cloud observability.

Stratoshark incorporates much of Wireshark’s codebase, including its user interface elements. The interface and workflows will feel instantly recognizable for those already acquainted with Wireshark.

By integrating Wireshark’s functionality with Falco’s capabilities (a cloud-native security tool that provides runtime security across hosts, containers, Kubernetes, and cloud environments), Stratoshark delivers contextual visibility to cloud operations. This enables network analysts and administrators to extend their expertise to cloud environments, enhancing troubleshooting, analysis, and security.

“Wireshark revolutionized network analysis by democratizing packet captures, a concept that Sysdig brought to cloud-native workloads and Falco extended to cloud runtime security,” said Gerald Combs, Stratoshark and Wireshark co-creator, Sysdig Director of Open Source Projects. “Wireshark users live by the phrase ‘pcap or it didn’t happen,’ but until now cloud packet capture hasn’t been easy or even possible. Stratoshark helps unlock this level of visibility, equipping network professionals with a familiar tool that makes system call and log analysis as accessible and transformative for the cloud as Wireshark did for network packet analysis.”

Stratoshark represents the next generation in a lineage of open-source tools that have set the security standard, simplifying complex investigations, accelerating incident response, and enabling network experts to bring their skills to the cloud.

“Stratoshark presents an exciting opportunity for longtime Wireshark users to apply their network analysis skills directly to the cloud, and the community couldn’t be more thrilled. Wireshark has empowered multiple generations of network professionals to analyze malicious behavior, like lateral movement, ransomware spread, and communications from compromised systems, and Stratoshark equips them to modernize this skill set,” said Sheri Najafi, Executive Director at the Wireshark Foundation.

Stratoshark is available for free here.

