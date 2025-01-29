SEC and FCA fines: Issues jump
The financial sector faces communication compliance challenges as organizations struggle to maintain oversight across communication channels. Adding to the complexity is the unexpected rise of unconventional platforms, such as Snapchat, used for business operations.
In this Help Net Security video, David Clee, CEO of MirrorWeb, discusses the pressure that highly regulated sectors like finance experience to ensure compliance standards are met in a climate where reputational and financial consequences are rife.